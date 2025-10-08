POLITICS
2 min read
UN to cut quarter of peacekeepers worldwide amid funding shortfall
Financial crisis forces UN to repatriate up to 14,000 troops and staff as US delays payments, future funding uncertain.
UN to cut quarter of peacekeepers worldwide amid funding shortfall
The UN will cut 25% of peacekeepers across 11 missions due to a cash crisis. / AP
10 hours ago

The United Nations will withdraw around a quarter of its peacekeeping troops and police officers in 11 missions around the world in the coming months due to a lack of funds, senior UN officials said.

"Overall, we will have to repatriate around 25% of our total peacekeeping troops and police, as well as their equipment, and a large number of civilian staff in missions will also be affected," a senior UN official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

That represents between 13,000 and 14,000 personnel, according to the official.

The UN’s financial crisis has deepened amid growing uncertainty over future payments from the United States, its largest contributor.

Washington provides more than 26 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget, followed by China, which contributes nearly 24 percent.

These payments are mandatory under UN rules.

The US was already $1.5 billion in arrears before the new financial year began on July 1, a second UN official said.

Recommended

Washington now owes a further $1.3 billion, bringing its total outstanding bill to over $2.8 billion.

The US has told the UN it plans to make a partial payment of $680 million soon, according to the first official.

Trump administration cuts

US President Donald Trump, in August, cancelled about $800 million in peacekeeping funding that had been appropriated for 2024 and 2025, according to a message his administration sent to Congress.

The White House budget office has also proposed eliminating all US funding for UN peacekeeping operations in 2026, citing failures in missions in Mali, Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The cuts come as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeks to restructure the organisation and improve efficiency amid what he has described as a "deep cash crisis" as the UN marks its 80th anniversary.

The UN currently has missions in the Middle East, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Kosovo, Cyprus, the Central African Republic, Western Sahara, the Golan Heights, Abyei, and Kashmir.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Trump calls for arrest of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Ex-FBI chief James Comey pleads not guilty to charges he lied to US Congress
Does the succession of PMs show Macron’s weakening grip on power?
By Murat Sofuoglu
French budget deal may be reached by year-end, caretaker PM Lecornu says
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability