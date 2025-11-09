Tens of thousands of displaced civilians have fled North Darfur and North Kordofan due to ongoing attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission said.

Speaking to Anadolu on Sunday, Commissioner Salwa Adam Benia said the displaced civilians have fled to the cities of Dongola in Northern State and El Obeid in North Kordofan.

Benia made the comments following a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz and Hamza Tasdelen, the deputy president of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Port Sudan.

Thanks, Türkiye

She expressed gratitude to Türkiye, its institutions, and civil society organisations for standing by the Sudanese people in the current crisis.

“On behalf of the Sudanese people, I thank Türkiye and its organisations for reaching us in this difficult time when we are in dire need of genuine support.”

Benia noted that there is now massive displacement from North Darfur and North Kordofan to several cities, particularly to Dongola, stressing that the numbers are rising daily.