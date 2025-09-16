US President Donald Trump has landed in London for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, becoming the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted twice by a British monarch.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by US diplomats and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, representing King Charles III, after disembarking from Air Force One at London Stansted Airport.

On board the flight, Trump told reporters to "enjoy themselves" and said he was looking forward to the visit.

The couple later visited Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK since 1955.

The visit follows an invitation extended by King Charles in February during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip to Washington.

The two-day programme will include events at Windsor Castle hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, Trump is due to meet Starmer at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, for political and economic talks before returning to the United States.

Protests in Windsor and London

Even before Air Force One landed, demonstrators gathered near Windsor Castle, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.