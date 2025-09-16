POLITICS
Trump arrives in UK for 2nd state visit as protesters highlight Epstein ties
US president hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle, while activists project Epstein video on castle walls.
The two-day programme will include events at Windsor Castle hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla. / Reuters
11 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has landed in London for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, becoming the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted twice by a British monarch.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by US diplomats and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, representing King Charles III, after disembarking from Air Force One at London Stansted Airport.

On board the flight, Trump told reporters to "enjoy themselves" and said he was looking forward to the visit.

The couple later visited Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK since 1955.

The visit follows an invitation extended by King Charles in February during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip to Washington.

The two-day programme will include events at Windsor Castle hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, Trump is due to meet Starmer at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, for political and economic talks before returning to the United States.

Protests in Windsor and London

Even before Air Force One landed, demonstrators gathered near Windsor Castle, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

Protesters unfurled a large photo of Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and later projected video images of the two men onto the castle’s walls.

The protest, led by the activist group Led by Donkeys, included Trump’s mugshot, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines, and footage of the pair dancing together.

The images played on one of the castle towers shortly after Trump’s arrival.

Trump has faced persistent questions over his past ties with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Prime Minister Starmer has also faced fallout, dismissing his ambassador to Washington earlier this year after revelations of the envoy’s close links to Epstein.

Protesters said the stunt was meant to highlight concerns about Trump’s record and his connections to Epstein.

Thousands more demonstrators are expected in London on Wednesday, although the president’s itinerary avoids the capital and any public appearances.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
