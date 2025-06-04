Israel signed nearly $15 billion in defence deals in 2024 — its highest ever — despite growing international condemnation over its ongoing genocide in Gaza, the defence ministry has said.

The figure marks a 13 percent increase from 2023, which was also a record year, and comes as countries around the world voice outrage over Israel’s attacks on Palestinians and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave.

More than half of the contracts were signed with European nations, followed by countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Some deals were also made with Arab states that normalised relations with Israel under the Trump-era Abraham Accords. Other deals involved North American, African and Latin American partners.

The ministry said in its statement that nearly half of all sales were for missiles, rockets and air defence systems. Other contracts included armoured vehicles, satellite technology and cyber and intelligence systems. More than half of the deals were worth over $100 million each.

Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed the record-breaking exports were a “direct result” of Israel’s performance on the battlefield, referring to its assault on Gaza which began after the Hamas-led 7 October operation.

“The world sees Israeli strength and seeks to be a partner in it,” Katz said in a statement.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has left much of the territory in ruins. More than 54,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed since October 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire and growing public protests, Israel continues its offensive, maintaining restrictions on aid. While limited deliveries were allowed last month, humanitarian agencies say the flow remains far below what is needed.