Türkiye on Wednesday condemned and rejected the remarks made by the Israeli prime minister regarding the events of 1915.

“(Benjamin) Netanyahu's statement on the events of 1915 is an attempt to exploit past tragic events for political reasons,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“Netanyahu, who is on trial for his role in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, is attempting to cover up the crimes he and his government have committed,” said the ministry.

“We condemn and reject this statement, which is incompatible with historical and legal facts,” it added.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.