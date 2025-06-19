Tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate on the seventh day of the conflict, following Israeli air strikes and Iran’s retaliatory strikes, which led to over 240 casualties in Iran and over 24 in Israel.

Behind the escalating confrontation, Israeli officials are quietly pressuring Washington for deeper military involvement.

“The whole operation is premised on the fact that the US will join at some point,” an Israeli official told CNN, underscoring Tel Aviv’s dependence on American bunker-busting capabilities — a reference to powerful American bombs that can strike targets deep underground — to finish the job.

At the centre of this push is Iran’s Fordow fuel enrichment plant , a heavily fortified nuclear facility buried deep within a mountain near Qom, north-central Iran.

Following Israel’s recent wave of airstrikes targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran, analysts have warned that Tehran may now turn to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant to convert its growing stockpile of enriched uranium into nuclear weapons.

While Israel is believed to have targeted the facility in recent days, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Fordow remains undamaged. This has led observers to conclude that either Israel deliberately avoided causing damage to the site or it lacks the capability to do so.

Visiting Professor Ozgur Korpe from National Defense University tells TRT World, “Israel cannot neutralise Fordow on its own under current technological conditions.”

He explains that facilities like Fordow are designed with “secrecy, geography, and special construction methods” in mind, including subterranean depth and reinforced materials that protect against air and ground assaults.

The facility’s depth and reinforced structure make it impervious to Israel’s conventional munitions, leaving the United States, with its unique bunker-busting capabilities, as the only actor capable of mounting a successful strike. “It is widely recognized that the kind of munitions needed to reach a site like Fordow exist only in the US arsenal,” Korpe adds.

The target beneath the mountain

Buried 80 to 100 metres beneath the mountains near Qom, the Fordow plant remains one of the most secure and strategically sensitive nuclear facilities in Iran.

It currently operates six cascades of IR-1 centrifuges and 10 cascades of more advanced IR-6 machines.

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium at Fordow and agreed to convert the facility into a research centre. However, following the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018, Tehran resumed enrichment at the site, a move confirmed by the IAEA in 2019.

“There’s a widespread misconception — not just among the public but even some experts — that Iran is secretly trying to develop nuclear weapons. That’s not the case, says Omer Ozgul, a former military attache at the Turkish embassy in Tehran.

“Every step Iran takes in its nuclear programme is officially reported to the IAEA.”

Fortified by deep underground tunnel systems and ringed with anti-aircraft defences, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is one of Iran’s most heavily protected nuclear sites and is currently enriching uranium to 60 percent, which is claimed to be dangerously close to the 90 percent purity required for weapons-grade material.

“The IAEA’s latest report doesn’t say Iran has a nuclear weapon — it only confirms that enrichment levels have increased. What we have is uranium enrichment from 20% to 60%, not a weapons-grade 90%,” Ozgul adds.

Korpe says that facilities like Fordow are purposefully “built at secure depth, reducing the risks of both direct strikes and radioactive fallout.”

While Israeli air strikes in June damaged or destroyed several nuclear-related sites across Iran, including facilities in Natanz, Esfahan, and Tehran, Fordow remains untouched.

Multiple intelligence sources confirm that Israel has attempted to target auxiliary buildings near the plant, but has not been able to penetrate the facility itself.

The challenge lies in Fordow’s depth and reinforced structure, which has proven impervious to Israeli munitions.