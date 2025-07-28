Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara for a two-day official visit.

Erdogan and Tokayev met at the Esenboga Airport on Monday.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran and other officials also attended the welcoming ceremony.

As part of the visit, the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be held, Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on X.