In a tense and fast-shifting geopolitical climate, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz should the United States formally enter the war by supporting Israel.

Though energy analysts think such a move is unlikely, they warn that a complete blockade of the strategic maritime channel would trigger an economic shock with far-reaching global consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway — just 33 km at its tightest point — that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Located between Iran on one side and Oman and the UAE on the other, the strait is the world’s most critical oil choke point. But it is far more than just a vital shipping lane; it is a flashpoint in global geopolitics.

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the strait’s stability has come under renewed threat. Tehran’s warnings of a potential blockade have heightened concerns, as any serious disruption to the passage could reverberate across the global economy.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital for energy markets and crucial for energy-importing nations, as they would be hit hard in the event of an economic crisis.

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply, and the entire liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports of Qatar, pass through this corridor — which has come to be regarded as the artery of global energy.

“A disruption here wouldn’t just be a regional concern — it would send shockwaves across the world,” Dr Mevlut Tatliyer, a professor of economics at Marmara University in Istanbul, tells TRT World. “It’s the bloodstream of global energy. If you block the flow, the whole body weakens.”

According to the International Energy Agency , even a temporary disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could produce “severe consequences” for oil markets.

During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, repeated attacks on tankers led to global supply disruptions. While today's geopolitical calculus may be different, the stakes remain just as high.

Iran’s warning comes amid growing military tensions in the region. Experts say a closure of the strait would not only provoke a swift international military response, but also destabilise energy prices and supply chains almost instantly.

“If there’s a real and prolonged supply disruption, Brent crude could surge well beyond the $100 mark — possibly reaching $110,” Oguzhan Akyener, president of Türkiye's Energy Strategies & Politics Research Center (TESPAM) tells TRT World in an exclusive interview.

“But if it is a short-lived skirmish — say a couple tankers are delayed or damaged — we’d expect prices to spike psychologically to $85-90 before correcting.”

Numbers that matter

Akyener provided detailed regional production figures to contextualise the threat.

As of May 2025, Saudi Arabia produced about 9.18 million barrels of oil per day. Iraq produced 3.9 million barrels, Iran 3.3 million barrels (only 1.4 million of which are exported) and Kuwait and the UAE together accounted for around 5.3 million barrels.



Together, this amounts to over 21 million barrels daily, the majority of which are exported via the Strait of Hormuz. Even Saudi Arabia, which has an alternative pipeline to the Red Sea, can only divert about one-third of its output through that route.

“That still leaves over 17 million barrels a day passing through the Hormuz Strait,” Akyener says. “And if tensions escalate further, alternative choke points like Bab el-Mandeb could also be jeopardised, making rerouting even harder.”