OpenAI is facing a complaint about its chatbot making up a "horror story" by falsely describing a Norwegian man as having murdered his children, a privacy campaign group said.

"OpenAI's highly popular chatbot, ChatGPT, regularly gives false information about people without offering any way to correct it," Vienna-based Noyb ("None of Your Business") said in a press release on Thursday.

It added ChatGPT has "falsely accused people of corruption, child abuse, or even murder," as was the case with Norwegian user Arve Hjalmar Holmen.

The US tech giant has faced a series of complaints that its ChatGPT gives false information, which can damage people's reputations.

Hjalmar Holmen "was confronted with a made-up horror story" when he wanted to find out if ChatGPT had any information about him, Noyb said.

The chatbot presented him as a convicted criminal who murdered two of his children and attempted to murder his third son.

"To make matters worse, the fake story included real elements of his personal life," Noyb said.

"Some think that 'there is no smoke without fire'. The fact that someone could read this output and believe it is true is what scares me the most," Hjalmar Holmen was quoted as saying.