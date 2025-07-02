TÜRKİYE
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
Türkiye has signed memoranda of understanding with seven African countries to link them to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route.
Exports in June alone rose 8 percent year-on-year to $20.54 billion, the sharpest monthly increase in the past year. (Photo: AA) / AA Archive
July 2, 2025

Türkiye’s exports have reached an all-time high of $267 billion on a 12-month rolling basis in June, Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced, marking a major milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its global trade footprint.

According to Trade Ministry data released on Wednesday, exports in June alone rose 8 percent year-on-year to $20.54 billion, the sharpest monthly increase in the past year. 

Imports during the same month climbed by 15.3 percent to $28.7 billion, bringing the foreign trade deficit to $8.17 billion for June and placing the export-import coverage ratio at 71.5 percent.

For the first half of 2025, Türkiye’s exports totalled $131.44 billion, up 4.1 percent from the same period last year. Imports, meanwhile, reached $180.87 billion, up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

The country recorded a $49.43 billion trade deficit in this six-month period, with an export-import coverage ratio of 72.7 percent.

Strengthening trade corridors with Africa

The record trade figures came as Türkiye deepened its connectivity with African economies through a series of new agreements. 

At the Global Transport Connectivity Forum held in Istanbul this week, Türkiye signed memoranda of understanding with seven African countries to link them to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route — an emerging Eurasian trade axis that spans from China to Europe through Central Asia and Türkiye.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the forum featured high-level representation from Burkina Faso, Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Somalia, Mauritania, Liberia, Namibia, the Ivory Coast, and Egypt. A dedicated session focused on connecting Africa with global logistics and transit corridors.

“These partnerships are not just about infrastructure, but about establishing lasting commercial and strategic bonds between Türkiye and the African continent,” Uraloglu noted, highlighting the importance of integrating African economies into broader supply chains.

The expansion of transport routes and trade relationships aligns with Türkiye’s long-term economic goals to diversify export markets and reduce dependency on traditional trade partners.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
