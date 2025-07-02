Türkiye’s exports have reached an all-time high of $267 billion on a 12-month rolling basis in June, Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced, marking a major milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its global trade footprint.

According to Trade Ministry data released on Wednesday, exports in June alone rose 8 percent year-on-year to $20.54 billion, the sharpest monthly increase in the past year.

Imports during the same month climbed by 15.3 percent to $28.7 billion, bringing the foreign trade deficit to $8.17 billion for June and placing the export-import coverage ratio at 71.5 percent.

For the first half of 2025, Türkiye’s exports totalled $131.44 billion, up 4.1 percent from the same period last year. Imports, meanwhile, reached $180.87 billion, up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

The country recorded a $49.43 billion trade deficit in this six-month period, with an export-import coverage ratio of 72.7 percent.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye, Syria sign watershed agreement on direct land transport

Strengthening trade corridors with Africa