US President Donald Trump's agenda has partially stalled in court as judges block his efforts to crack down on immigration and rein in Elon Musk's hunt for government fraud and waste, though the administration has scored some wins and is appealing its losses.

Courts are tackling some 133 legal challenges to the Trump administration's actions, according to Just Security, a legal news site.

Here is a look at recent developments in some of the cases.

Judge blocks deportations

A federal judge temporarily ordered the Trump administration to halt deportations of hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members to a mega-prison in El Salvador.

Three deportation flights landed there after that order, but the government denied violating it, sparking an ongoing legal standoff over whether officials were defying the judge.

The administration argues the judge overseeing the case, James Boasberg, has no authority to stop the deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a centuries-old law that gives the president power to deport people whose primary allegiance is to a foreign power and who might pose a national security risk in wartime.

Boasberg said he is skeptical the administration can apply that law to the deportations because it is intended for enemies in wartime. He has also demanded answers about the precise timings of the flights and the administration's compliance with his order, calling its responses so far "woefully insufficient."

On Monday, Boasberg denied the Trump administration's request to set aside a temporary ban imposed earlier this month on deportations.

Judges have also temporarily blocked the administration from deporting several students and academics who engaged in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses. Lawyers for the protesters say they are lawfully residing in the US and being unfairly targeted for political reasons.

DOGE blocked from 'unbridled' access to social security data

A judge on March 20 blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE) from having "unbridled access" to data of millions of Americans at the Social Security Administration, saying the arrangement likely violated privacy laws.

The ruling was one of the most significant legal setbacks to date for Musk and his deputies at DOGE, whom Trump has deputized to root out waste and fraud in government.