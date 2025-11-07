Nothing hits the spot like a hot glass of strong Persian tea after a rich plate of chelow kebab. The steam curls upward from a slim-waisted glass in front of me, its amber colour glowing under the dim lights of one of Tehran’s few surviving traditional tea houses, Azari Teahouse.



Finding this place wasn’t easy. Unlike around two decades ago, teahouses are no longer ubiquitous. Instead, as Persians say, as long as your eyes work, you can see cafes.



For a country known for its 'chai,' this shift is not just striking, it's worrying to teahouse owners like Hadi Azari, who runs Azari Teahouse.



“Once you could see one street with several tea houses,” Azari shares. “People would drop in three times a day to catch up. Now, I feel like I’m curating a museum.”



Azari and his brothers inherited this place from their father. He says his family has been running the tea house for eight decades.



As we talk, a row of brass samovars steam gently behind the counter. Along wooden benches, mostly older men chatter while drinking chai and smoking Ghelyoon - Persian hookah. This scene is typical of Iran’s traditional teahouses, which for decades have served as a rendezvous for friendly gatherings.



Azari teahouse is still a vibrant place, but people come from near and far, unlike in the past, when every neighbourhood had its own teahouse due to high demand.



To keep the business alive, the Azari family expanded the place into a traditional teahouse-restaurant, offering classic Persian meals such as Dizi stew, primarily served at lunchtime.

As I sipped another tea refill, I asked Azari why he wouldn’t include coffee on his menu to adapt to the growing trend of coffee consumption in Iran.



“We cannot break away from tea. It defines our identity,” he explains. “If the few remaining tea houses overhaul and turn to coffee, our culture will extinguish.”



Azari worries that an “unchecked increase” in coffee shops block by block is luring Iranians away from tradition.



Step outside his teahouse, and the change is undeniable. The higher you go into Tehran’s wealthier neighbourhoods, the denser cafes become. Sidewalks are lined with sleek cafes boasting neon signs and minimalist interiors. Instead of steaming samovars, you see espresso machines hissing, and baristas pull perfectly layered lattes instead of brewing black tea.



Breaking from tradition



Fereshteh Street, in upscale Tehran, buzzes with Gen Z hangouts and luxury leisure. I discovered a cozy cafe there, where I sat with Ali Zafari, founder of Iran’s Coffee School and vice chairman of the Tehran Coffee Shop Union. The soft hum of conversation and clinking cups set the perfect backdrop for our chat.



“We cannot ignore a social phenomenon,” Zafari says, gesturing at the packed tables.



Young groups clustered at tables, chatting over lattes under soft lighting that highlights the decor, while the rich aroma of roasted coffee beans fills the air. Nothing looks like what you typically see at teahouses. Even traditional Persian melodies played at teahouses are replaced with Indie music. Every corner seemed ready for a photo or a shared moment online.

The younger generation, Zafari says, is not rejecting tradition outright, but seeking to redefine it. “Young Iranians are tired of spaces that feel restrictive - socially, culturally, or even architecturally.”



This boredom did not appear overnight. Experts say it has been shaped over decades and centuries of male-centric traditions, which are now giving way to more inclusive spaces for women.



“Teahouses often carried a male-dominated atmosphere, where women did not feel comfortable. Cafes, by contrast, offer mixed spaces, music, and modern design. They provide an environment where young people - men and women alike - can study, work, socialise, and feel part of a global culture.”



Beyond cultural factors, economics play a decisive role. Tehran’s unforgiving pace of life, with long commutes, multiple jobs, and side hustles, has made coffee a functional necessity.



“Coffee fits into the modern Iranian’s daily routine, offering a quick pick-me-up during busy days,” Zafari notes. “For those working 12 hours a day or even more, it’s not a luxury anymore; it’s survival fuel.”



Iran's persistent economic crisis, driven by sanctions and an ever-depreciating local currency, has pushed many into juggling two or even three jobs. In such a climate, coffee, with its fast preparation and immediate energy, has become the drink of choice for a generation constantly hustling.



Sneaking into homes