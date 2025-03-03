WORLD
2 min read
WHO warns US cuts may delay polio eradication
The US withdrawal from WHO and a huge cut in USAID grants have left a $133 million gap this year, impacting surveillance and personnel.
WHO warns US cuts may delay polio eradication
The planned withdrawal of the United States from WHO has impacted efforts, including stopping collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 3, 2025

The eradication of polio as a global health threat may be delayed unless United States funding cuts – potentially totalling hundreds of millions of dollars over several years – are reversed, a senior World Health Organization official has warned.

The WHO works with groups such as UNICEF and the Gates Foundation to end polio.

The planned withdrawal of the United States from WHO has impacted efforts, including stopping collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, UNICEF's polio grant was terminated as the State Department cut 90 percent of USAID’s grants worldwide to align aid with President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy.

In total, the partnership is missing $133 million from the US that was expected this year, said Hamid Jafari, director of the polio eradication programme for the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region.

The area includes two countries where a wild form of polio is spreading: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“If the funding shortfall continues, it may potentially delay eradication, it may lead to more children getting paralysed,” he said, adding that the longer it took to end polio, the more expensive it would be.

RelatedTRT Global - New polio vaccination campaign in Gaza aims to reach 600,000 children
Recommended

Searching for alternative fund sources

The WHO official also added that the partners were working out ways to cope with the funding shortage, which will largely impact personnel and surveillance, but hoped the US would return to funding the fight against polio.

“We are looking at other funding sources ... to sustain both the priority staff and priority activities,” he said.

He said vaccination campaigns in both Afghanistan and Pakistan would be protected.

UNICEF did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation reiterated that no foundation could fill the gap left by the US, Saudi Arabia gave $500 million to polio eradication last week.

The partnership already faces a $2.4 billion shortfall to 2029, as it accepted last year that it would take longer, and cost more, to eradicate the disease than hoped.

RelatedTRT Global - 'History will not forgive' failure to seal pandemic deal: WHO chief

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan