The US Supreme Court has again backed President Donald Trump's hardline approach toward immigration, letting federal agents proceed with raids in Southern California targeting people for deportation based on their race or language.
The top court on Monday granted a Justice Department request to put on hold a federal judge's order temporarily barring agents from stopping or detaining people without "reasonable suspicion" they are in the country illegally, by relying on race or ethnicity, or if they speak Spanish or English with an accent, among other factors.
The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has backed Trump in most of these cases. The court's three liberal justices publicly dissented from the decision.
Los Angeles-based US District Judge Maame Frimpong had issued the order on July 11. Frimpong found that the Trump administration's actions likely violated the US Constitution's Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.
The judge's order applied to her court's jurisdiction covering much of Southern California.
In a written filing, the Justice Department defended targeting people using a "reasonably broad profile" in a region where, according to the administration, about 10 percent of residents are in the country illegally.
The administration's request marked its latest trip to the Supreme Court seeking to proceed with policies that lower courts have impeded after casting doubt on their legality.
Trump won election last year to a second term as president with promises of record-level deportations. His administration's immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, have prompted panic in immigrant communities as well as protests, and have drawn lawsuits over the aggressive tactics employed by masked and armed federal enforcement agents.
In May, Stephen Miller, a senior Trump aide and the architect of the Republican president's hardline immigration agenda, demanded that the leaders of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency ramp up deportations, setting a goal of 3,000 daily arrests.
Trump sent National Guard troops and US Marines into Los Angeles in June in response to protests against the federal immigration raids, marking an extraordinary use of military force within the United States to support civilian police operations.
Local officials and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, contested the deployment of troops, calling them unlawful and saying the actions were unnecessary and only served to inflame tensions.
'Individuals with brown skin' targeted?
A group of Latino people caught up in the raids, including some who are US citizens, mounted a proposed class action lawsuit against Trump administration officials in Los Angeles federal court in July.
The lawsuit alleged a pattern of "roving" patrols by masked and heavily armed agents conducting interrogations and detentions based on racial profiling that resemble "brazen, midday kidnappings."
One plaintiff, Jason Gavidia, claimed that agents roughed him up after disbelieving his statements to them that he is a US citizen, demanding to know the name of the hospital where he was born.
"Individuals with brown skin are approached or pulled aside by unidentified federal agents, suddenly and with a show of force, and made to answer questions about who they are and where they are from," the lawsuit stated.
Frimpong issued the temporary restraining order halting agents from using race or ethnicity, language, presence at a particular location such as a car wash or tow yard, or type of work, to carry out stops or arrests, as none of those factors alone can establish "reasonable suspicion" of illegality.
Frimpong was appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden.
The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on August 1 denied the administration's request to lift Frimpong's order.
"Needless to say, no one thinks that speaking Spanish or working in construction always creates reasonable suspicion," the Justice Department said in its filing. However, it said immigration agents "are entitled to rely on these factors when ramping up enforcement of immigration laws."
In other cases, the Supreme Court has allowed Trump to deport migrants to countries other than their own without offering a chance to show harms they may face and to revoke temporary legal status previously granted by the government on humanitarian grounds to hundreds of thousands of migrants.