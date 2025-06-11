Europe’s ongoing difficulties in security and defence stem from a "strategic blindness" in its perception of Türkiye, a senior Turkish lawmaker says, warning that this failure is ultimately self-damaging.

Fuat Oktay, the head of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission and a deputy from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), says that the current military deficiencies and widespread anxiety in Europe are direct outcomes of this flawed strategic outlook.

“The extent of the military deficiency and the current atmosphere of panic in Europe are a result of this strategic blindness,” Oktay told Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday, during his visit to the TRT World London office on the sidelines of the Concordia Europe Summit, a high-level meeting of policymakers.

He emphasised that this misjudgment is particularly visible from Ankara, noting how Türkiye’s role in European security is often undervalued despite its importance.

Oktay outlined that threats to security today extend beyond conventional military aggression.

“Threats do not only stem from military attacks in one dimension but also have different dimensions such as terrorism, cyber-attacks and international migration,” he says.

According to Oktay, Europe must abandon the notion of being the centre of the world if it hopes to overcome its current challenges.

“We wanted to convey the message to Europe that it should not see itself as the centre of the world,” he says. “We explained that it can get out of this strategic blindness when it sees itself as a part of the world, not the centre... and that from this perspective, Türkiye is in a safer position in terms of European security.”

He underlined that Türkiye’s multi-faith and multi-perspective society could add significant strength to Europe if it were better integrated into the continent’s evolving security framework.

A key player

The summit coincides with major debates in Europe over building a new defence architecture.

As the United States shifts its stance under President Donald Trump, the EU has been considering forming a joint defence alliance that is less dependent on Washington’s military support.

Trump’s statement that it is up to Europe, not the US, to guarantee Ukraine’s security has intensified these discussions.

To address these concerns, the EU has established a platform called the “like-minded countries” initiative to align defence priorities with NATO members, including Türkiye—a NATO ally and EU candidate country.