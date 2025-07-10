​​​​​​​The US and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan attended a signing ceremony on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, where they formalised the pact.

Hasan welcomed Rubio on his first visit to the region since taking office and announced that Malaysia is ready to begin negotiations on a 123 agreement with the US, according to a State Department transcript.

A 123 agreement covers peaceful nuclear cooperation between the US and another country.

Peaceful nuclear cooperation

"Today marks a significant milestone in the signing of our memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation. This MoU represents a crucial step in our shared journey to further strengthen the Malaysia-United States comprehensive partnership," he said.

He added that the agreement will help ensure energy security, drive economic growth and build Malaysia’s capacity to harness nuclear energy safely, securely and responsibly.