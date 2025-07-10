BIZTECH
2 min read
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan sign a deal in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins Malaysia's FM Mohamad Hasan for an MoU signing at the 58th ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, July 10, 2025. / AP
July 10, 2025

​​​​​​​The US and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan attended a signing ceremony on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, where they formalised the pact.

Hasan welcomed Rubio on his first visit to the region since taking office and announced that Malaysia is ready to begin negotiations on a 123 agreement with the US, according to a State Department transcript.

A 123 agreement covers peaceful nuclear cooperation between the US and another country.

Peaceful nuclear cooperation

"Today marks a significant milestone in the signing of our memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation. This MoU represents a crucial step in our shared journey to further strengthen the Malaysia-United States comprehensive partnership," he said.

He added that the agreement will help ensure energy security, drive economic growth and build Malaysia’s capacity to harness nuclear energy safely, securely and responsibly.

Recommended

Rubio called the signing an important example of peaceful nuclear cooperation.

"I think first and foremost it is a signal to the world of how civil nuclear cooperation is something that is available and that is out there," he said.

"There are many countries in the world, some are in the headlines lately, who have expressed an interest in civil nuclear programmes, and this is an example of how it can be done. And we’re very grateful to be able to do it with such a close partner," Rubio added.

He also welcomed Hasan’s announcement that Malaysia is ready to begin talks on the 123 agreement.

Rubio arrived on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur to attend an ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting.

RelatedTRT Global - China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM

Explore
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children