International activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza by sea have condemned what they described as Israeli threats and a “declared intent to attack” their vessel, currently sailing across the Mediterranean.

The Israeli military said Tuesday it was prepared to “protect” the country’s maritime space, after the sailboat Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed Sicily on Sunday. The vessel is carrying around a dozen people.

“The navy operates day and night to protect Israel’s maritime space and borders at sea,” said army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin. Asked about the Madleen, he added: “For this case as well, we are prepared. We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said it “strongly condemns Israel’s declared intent to attack Madleen”, calling the warning a “threat”.

“Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel’s illegal, decades-long blockade and ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the coalition said.

Israel has faced mounting international criticism over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the United Nations warned in May that the entire population is at risk of famine.