Israel has introduced a new military plan named after a Biblical figure to formalise its long-term occupation of Gaza and enforce mass displacement of the Palestinians from their ancestral lands.

Approved unanimously by Israel’s far-right security cabinet this week, the strategy titled Gideon’s Chariots – Merkavot Gideon – plans to intensify Tel Aviv’s genocidal invasion in Gaza, which has already killed over 52,600 people, displaced the entire population and left the territory devastated.

Israeli authorities announced they are giving Hamas a ten-day window, coinciding with the end of US President Donald Trump’s ongoing visit to the region, before launching the offensive dubbed “with great force”.

The terms Israel expects Hamas to accept remain unclear, especially considering the Palestinian group has already agreed to a broad ceasefire proposal that includes the return of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a halt to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Although Israeli officials describe Gideon’s Chariots as an assault to dismantle Hamas and bring hostages home, it appears to be laying the groundwork for a more entrenched and indefinite occupation of Palestine’s Gaza.

A senior Israeli official told local media that the plan will involve an extensive offensive by air, land, and sea, including the systematic destruction of infrastructure considered a threat by the Israeli military.

Israeli troops will remain in areas they seize, entrenching military control and converting swathes of Gaza into a fortified buffer zone. This move reflects what many describe as the gradual annexation of the territory, justified through security rhetoric.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made the government’s stance unmistakably clear during a conference in Jerusalem.

“We are occupying Gaza to stay,” Smotrich said . “No more going in and out. This is a war for victory.”

He went on to say that Israelis should no longer shy away from the term “occupation,” adding: “A people that wants to live must occupy its land.”

Population transfer

A key component of the plan involves forcibly displacing Palestinians from northern Gaza, which constitutes a violation of international law in the absence of safe return guarantees.

The displaced population would be confined to designated zones in the south, tightly monitored by Israeli forces.

Already severely limited access to aid would be further restricted under the new plan. Aid deliveries are expected to resume only after military offensives push civilians south.