Türkiye will face long-time rival Greece in Latvia’s capital Riga on Friday, aiming to reach the EuroBasket final for only the second time in its history.

Türkiye’s head coach Ergin Ataman’s team enters the semifinal with momentum and ambition, anchored by NBA All-Star player and Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun.

The 23-year-old Sengun produced a triple-double in the quarterfinal against Poland, becoming the youngest-ever to record such a performance in EuroBasket history.

Sengun, however, was quick to downplay individual accolades, stressing his focus on collective success. “I’m a team player. I’ll do whatever it takes to win, whether on defence or offence,” he said, according to an interview reported in Hurriyet Daily News.

Guard Kenan Sipahi spoke with similar confidence, declaring, “We can go all the way,” while striker Furkan Korkmaz said that “the time has arrived” for what many call Türkiye’s golden generation.

Despite the confidence, Türkiye has hurdles to overcome.

Cedi Osman remains doubtful after sustaining an injury in the quarterfinal.

“Cedi is still under treatment; he missed today’s training, and his availability and effectiveness will only be clear at game time,” Ataman said in an interview published in the Anadolu Agency.

Tough game

The 59-year-old coach Ataman, who is also managing the Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, acknowledged the significant hurdles Greece poses.

Ataman acknowledged the physical challenge of matching Greece’s experienced core, including Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Papanikolaou, and Tyler Dorsey.

The veteran Turkish coach confessed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fast-break runs are a major threat, and he noted the team has a plan to limit scoring from other players.