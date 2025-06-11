On June 10, five countries – the UK, Canada, Norway, Australia, and New Zealand – announced sanctions on two rabble-rousing Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.



The move was in response to their “repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities” in the occupied territories.



Their joint statement noted that “Settler violence is incited by extremist rhetoric which calls for Palestinians to be driven from their homes, encourages violence and human rights abuses... Settler violence has led to the deaths of Palestinian civilians and the displacement of whole communities.”

However, these sanctions appear to be motivated not by the thousands of Palestinian civilian deaths—many of them women and children—or the genocidal intent behind Israeli policies, but by concerns about the Zionist regime’s deteriorating global image.

The statement reads, “Today’s measures are targeted towards individuals who in our view undermine Israel’s own security and its standing in the world.”

While some may welcome this as a step in the right direction, a closer analysis suggests it is merely a political gesture aimed at placating growing public outrage. It sidesteps the deeper, systemic issues at play.



Not aberrations



Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are not aberrations; they are simply the most vocal and unapologetic faces of a broader ideology that has guided Israeli policy for decades.



Just a few months into his dual role as Israel’s finance minister and as the defence ministry official overseeing settlements in early 2023, Smotrich revived his “ decisive plan ” aimed at resolving what he termed the “Palestinian demographic threat” to the Zionist project of Greater Israel.

Smotrich, undeterred by international norms or public condemnation, proudly repeated his plan in every speech and public appearance. It presented Palestinians with three brutal options: apartheid, forced expulsion or emigration, or death.

In his government capacity, Smotrich began implementing an aggressive settlement expansion strategy aimed at reaching one million illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank—up from the current 750,000—within a few years.

His strategy was clear: “Facts on the ground deflate aspirations and defeat ambitions,” he declared . “Nothing would have a greater and deeper effect on the consciousness of the Arabs of Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank]... than demonstrating the impossibility of establishing another Arab state west of the [River] Jordan.”

In March 2023, during a trip to France, Smotrich openly denied the existence of the Palestinian people, echoing rhetoric reminiscent of Nazi ideology.

“There is no Palestinian history. There is no Palestinian language,” he proclaimed. Behind him stood a lectern adorned with a map of “Greater Israel,” encompassing not just the occupied West Bank and Gaza but also Jordan.

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir, appointed as minister of national security, oversaw the arming of thousands of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank to escalate violence and further oppress Palestinians.

He led repeated provocative incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, openly calling for the construction of the Third Temple on its ruins.

Ben-Gvir also implemented draconian measures against Palestinian prisoners—curbing family visits, restricting food, blocking education, and limiting communal prayers—undoing decades of hard-fought rights by detainees within the Israeli prison system.