Venezuela has condemned a US decision to double the bounty for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, calling the move "pathetic" and "ridiculous."

"The pathetic 'bounty'... is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on Telegram on Thursday, hours after US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase.

Bondi said Washington would now offer $50 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest — the highest reward ever placed on a sitting world leader.

She alleged Maduro was "one of the world's largest drug traffickers" and a threat to US national security.

In a video posted on X, Bondi alleged Maduro was "collaborating with criminal groups," including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and accused him of orchestrating large-scale drug trafficking and organised crime operations.

'Economic war'