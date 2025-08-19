BIZTECH
Norwegian telecom company shared personal data with military junta in Myanmar: Report
About 1,300 mobile customers had their traffic data handed over or their phones blocked.
August 19, 2025

Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor reportedly shared sensitive personal data with the military junta in Myanmar, broadcaster NRK has reported, citing relevant documents.

Telenor shared sensitive personal data with the military junta in Myanmar for a long time after the 2021 coup, while also shutting down websites and blocking phones.

About 1,300 mobile customers had their traffic data handed over or their phones blocked at the request of scammers, while nearly 500 customers were also facing the risk of arrest if Telenor shared the sensitive information.

The documents reveal that the junta planned to use Telenor’s data to arrest individuals and impose prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.

Telenor confirms what happened, while the CEO of Telenor Myanmar during and after the coup says they had no choice.

"The consequence of refusing orders from the military was to expose our employees to mortal danger," Jon Omund Revhaug tells NRK.

One of the cases where Telenor released personal data involved Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted de facto leader and state counsellor.

Classified Telenor documents reveal that the military junta targeted celebrities and young democracy supporters who supported Suu Kyi.

They also show how Telenor released sensitive traffic data with names, addresses, call logs, SMS information and last known whereabouts.

The military junta in Myanmar seized power in a 2021 coup from the government of Suu Kyi.

The army arrested leaders and officials of the ruling National League for Democracy party, including Suu Kyi, and later sentenced her to 33 years in prison.

