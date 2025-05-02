Romania, the second most populous state in the Balkans and a key EU and NATO member, is heading toward a critical presidential election this month. With populist candidates rising and traditional pro-Brussels parties under pressure, the outcome could shift both the country’s foreign policy direction and the European Union’s eastern frontier dynamics.

At the centre of this shift is George Simion, a 38-year-old nationalist and leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). A former civic activist and parliamentarian, Simion is known for his confrontational style , pro-Trump views, and opposition to military aid for Ukraine. He champions a “neutral” foreign policy and has called for restoring Romania’s pre-World War II borders, claims that touch sensitive nerves across Eastern Europe.



Simion currently leads the polls ahead of several mainstream candidates who have traditionally aligned with pro-EU, pro-NATO policies. While often labelled a Eurosceptic, his precise stance on the European Union is more ambiguous, a point of ongoing debate among analysts.

The upcoming vote follows a chaotic December presidential election , annulled by the Romanian Constitutional Court over alleged Russian meddling. That vote had been won by another right-wing candidate, Calin Georgescu, who has now been barred from standing. Moscow has denied any interference.

Sunday’s first-round vote is expected to be highly competitive. “It is difficult to predict who will win,” says Ecaterina Matoi, a scholar at the Bucharest-based Middle East Political and Economic Institute (MEPEI).

If no candidate secures an outright majority, the race will move to a second round between the top two candidates. A “rearrangement of preferences and alliances” may determine the ultimate outcome, Matoi tells TRT World, referring to splits between pro-EU, nationalist, and Russia-leaning camps.

Across the region, national elections are increasingly shaped by global forces , from the war in Ukraine to the Trump administration’s political agenda, which includes tariffs to support right-wing parties like Germany’s AfD in Europe.

Moldova, Romania’s eastern neighbour, re-elected a pro-Western president in November. But Georgia, a post-Soviet Caucasus state, returned a Russia-leaning government for a fourth term. Romania, a former Warsaw Pact member, now mirrors this ideological divide, with sharp domestic battles between Euro-Atlantic loyalists and nationalist conservative challengers.

Is Simion really a Eurosceptic?

While Simion is frequently portrayed by Western media as a Eurosceptic, Romanian scholars urge a more nuanced interpretation. “Whether or how much George Simion is a Eurosceptic can be considered subject to debate,” says Matoi.

She notes that the term ‘Eurosceptic’ often relies on outdated political frameworks. “Terminology confusions and associations with historic political patterns on the public scene,” explains Matoi.

Far-right parties in Europe like France’s Rassemblement National to Germany’s AfD have long been branded Eurosceptic. Even Italy’s current Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni was portrayed as a Eurosceptic in the past, but now she is considered as a “potential Brussels queenmaker”.



This evolution, from nationalist critic to pragmatic insider, has become increasingly common in European politics. Leaders who campaign on anti-EU rhetoric often adjust their stance once in office. If Simion wins, a similar shift could occur, depending on how he governs and how Brussels chooses to respond.

“It is difficult to predict the EU’s reaction, but in my opinion, the EU will react cautiously,” says Alexandru Niculescu, a Romanian researcher at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), with an interest in Balkan, Turkish, and Middle Eastern affairs. “George Simion’s attitude and policies will influence the EU’s future response.”