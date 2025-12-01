Washington, DC — On the eve of Thanksgiving 2025, as families across the US gathered for a holiday, an ambush unfolded blocks from the White House in Washington, DC, near the Farragut West/Square Metro station on the National Mall.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who had once fought alongside American forces in Afghanistan against the Taliban, allegedly opened fire on two West Virginia National Guard members patrolling the National Mall.

Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was left critically wounded in the attack.

The shooting, carried out with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver after Lakanwal drove more than 2,700 miles from his home in Bellingham, a coastal city in Washington State, near the Canadian border, sent shockwaves through communities already dealing with the fragile intersections of war, resettlement, and politics.

As investigators probe a motive, potentially tied to radicalisation in the US, the incident has opened debates over immigration, veteran support, and cultural blame, while raising deep anxieties among the very Afghans the US once pledged to protect.

Lakanwal's path to America was forged in Afghanistan during America’s long war against the Taliban.

From 2018 to 2021, he served in an elite Afghan Army unit known as a "Zero Unit," a CIA-backed counterterrorism squad operating in volatile Kandahar Province.

These special forces, often criticised by human rights groups, were key to US special operations, training Afghans to conduct raids and gather intelligence on the enemy.

Lakanwal's role meant that he got a spot in Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration's hurried evacuation effort following the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Amid the chaos of Kabul's fall, about 73,000-77,000 Afghans like him, mostly soldiers, allies, and interpreters, were airlifted and resettled across the US, granted Special Immigrant Visas.

Lakanwal arrived in the US around September 2021 with his wife and five young sons, all under 12, settling in the rainy Pacific Northwest town of Bellingham, about 80 miles north of Seattle.

But the promise of refuge soon turned into isolation and despair for him, according to reports.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press, exchanged between a community advocate and the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) in early 2024, paint a harrowing portrait of Lakanwal's decline.

'Permanent pause'

Once a provider for his family, he quit his job in March 2023 and withdrew into "dark isolation," spending weeks holed up in a room, often unresponsive.

His wife described sending their toddler sons into the room with phones or notes, as he refused to emerge.

The family teetered on eviction after months of unpaid rent, and during one week when his wife was visiting her relatives, the children went unbathed, unchanged, and poorly fed, prompting alarms from their school.

Lakanwal's mental health spiralled, resulting in manic episodes that led to reckless, cross-country drives to places like Chicago and Arizona, lasting days without rest.

Reports suggested that he struggled to hold jobs or attend English classes, which were mandatory under his resettlement terms, and shuffled between neglect and fleeting attempts at amends.

The email trail clearly points to his decline.

"World Relief volunteers are trying to patch things for that family — but I think the father has mental health issues that are not addressed, and he won't talk to anyone," an email, sent the year before Lakanwal's asylum claim was approved, reads in part.