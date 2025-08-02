A Palestinian teen died from severe malnutrition in Gaza, a direct result of Israel's ongoing blockade and restrictions on aid, a medical source said on Saturday.

The teenager, identified as 17-year-old Atef Abu Khater, succumbed to complications related to prolonged hunger and lack of access to adequate nutrition, the source said.

The new fatality brought the death toll from forced starvation in Gaza since October 2023 to 163, including 93 children.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.