The Australian government announced on Wednesday that YouTube will be among the social media platforms that must ensure account holders are at least 16 years old from December this year.

This is a reversal of its earlier position taken months ago on the popular video-sharing service.

YouTube was listed as an exemption in November last year when Parliament passed the world's first laws that will ban Australian children under 16 from platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X.

Communications Minister Anika Wells issued rules on Wednesday that specify which online services are “age-restricted social media platforms” and which do not meet the age limit.

The age restrictions take effect from December 10, and platforms will face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for “failing to take responsible steps” to exclude underage account holders, a government statement said.

Wells defended applying the restrictions to YouTube and said the government would not be intimidated by threats of legal action from the platform’s US owner, Alphabet.

“The evidence cannot be ignored that four out of 10 Australian kids report that their most recent harm was on YouTube,” Wells told reporters, referring to government research.

“We will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the wellbeing of Australian kids.”

Children will be able to access YouTube but will not be allowed to have their own YouTube accounts.

YouTube said the government’s decision “reverses a clear, public commitment to exclude YouTube from this ban”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would campaign at a United Nations forum in New York in September for international support for banning children from social media.