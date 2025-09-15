Israel's army has started a ground invasion to occupy Gaza City after weeks of relentless bombardment targeting high-rise buildings to forcibly displace Palestinians, Axios reported.

Axios cited anonymous Israeli officials on Monday, who confirmed the start of the invasion.

The escalation came shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The two Israeli officials said Rubio told Netanyahu that Trump supports the ground invasion, but wants to see it implemented and end quickly, the report said.

"Rubio didn't pull the breaks on the ground operation," the report cited a senior Israeli official as saying.

It further added that a US official said that Trump won't stop Netanyahu and will allow Israel to make its decision on the genocide in Gaza.