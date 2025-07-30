In mid-July, Israel announced completion of the Magen Oz corridor in Gaza, a 15-kilometre military route that fundamentally reshapes the battlefield by splitting Khan Younis, the besieged territory’s second-largest city, into two distinct zones.

This controversial infrastructure represents a significant escalation in Israel's territorial control strategy, cutting off all residential areas east of Khan Younis from those to the west.

Magen Oz joins an expanding network of Israeli-controlled corridors across Gaza, carving the enclave into five distinct sections, and enabling comprehensive Israeli monitoring and movement control throughout the territory.

Presented as an alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “humanitarian city" proposal for Rafah, a project that proposed confining Gaza’s civilian population to a constructed zone in the south, the corridor approach focuses on gradual territorial acquisition and sustained pressure tactics.

Analysts say Magen Oz has military, security, and political implications on the tactical and strategic levels, impacting the future of Gaza after the war.

Experts say the new corridor has a long-term strategic objective: sustained Israeli military presence in Gaza, the creation of security buffer zones adjacent to Israeli territory, and the facilitation of Israeli military movement.

Unlike the longitudinal axes that run from Gaza’s eastern border with Israel to the Mediterranean Sea and are mainly intended to aid military division and control, Magen Oz is lateral.

Cutting Khan Younis into eastern and western sections, the corridor has deeper, more dangerous long-term implications: the planned forced displacement of Gaza residents.

“The name ‘Magen Oz’ itself holds symbolic and military significance (for Israel),” says Munir Al-Ghoul, an expert on Israeli affairs.

“Made up of two Hebrew words - Magen (shield) and Oz (strength, determination, or courage)— it represents Israel’s aim to continue pursuing its strategic goals through this axis and the broader war,” Al-Ghoul tells TRT World.

Since the start of its genocidal war – which has killed more than 59,000 people in Gaza – Israel has been systematically carving up territories in the besieged enclave into distinct military-controlled areas, pushing hundreds of thousands of people into tiny civilian areas.



Al-Ghoul attributes the creation of the new axis as part of Israel’s desire to maintain military control over any area where the army operates.

“Its potential future use is in facilitating forced displacement and population transfers,” says Al-Ghoul.

He emphasises that the corridor is being used to pressure Hamas on the terms of prisoner exchange and temporary ceasefires.

The Israeli affairs expert notes that if the negotiations fail, the corridor will be the path to long-term military occupation.

“It is directly tied to displacement,” says Al-Ghoul, “pushing people to relocate behind the axis in preparation for their expulsion.”

The Israeli government led by Netanyahu – the most far-right in history – has made the forced expulsion of people from all Palestinian territories the central argument of its war.

Despite severe global condemnation, Israel has put forward different plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their ancestral lands and resettling them in the deserts of Egypt and Jordan.

US President Donald Trump has even proposed to force out all Palestinians from Gaza and turn it into a seafront resort-city like the French Riviera, a controversial project that has faced widespread criticism.

From ‘voluntary departure’ to forced displacement



In March, Israel’s security cabinet approved the formation of a directorate to encourage what it termed the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that the new administration would establish movement routes, operate checkpoints, and coordinate infrastructure for land, sea, and air passage to third countries, and added that Israel would “allow any Gaza resident who wants to move to a third state to do so”.

The initiative aligned with Trump’s vision for the enclave after the “takeover” of Gaza, yet behind the diplomatic language of “voluntary migration” and “humanitarian considerations” lies what critics identify as a systematic campaign of forced displacement operating under coercive, inhumane conditions that make normal life impossible.

Political analyst Hani Al-Aqad views Israel’s so-called humanitarian corridors as precursors to mass displacement, describing a “process of filtering and then deportation”.