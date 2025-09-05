Lawmakers in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are set to vote on Monday on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election that could unseat embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a decision that has already rattled financial markets and could influence the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Political uncertainty has contributed to a sell-off in the yen and Japanese government bonds (JGBs) this week, with the yield on 30-year bonds hitting a record high on Wednesday.

Markets are closely watching the potential for Ishiba to be replaced by a candidate favoring looser fiscal and monetary policy, such as Sanae Takaichi, a vocal critic of the Bank of Japan’s recent interest rate hikes.

“The dominant market bet is for the LDP to hold a leadership race and for Ishiba, known as a fiscal hawk, to lose his job,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. “We’ll likely see further selling in JGBs, as whoever succeeds Ishiba probably will be more open to loosening fiscal policy than him.”

Ishiba’s weakened position

Ishiba has resisted calls from within his party to step down following the LDP’s July loss in the upper house election. However, his position has weakened after losing a majority in both parliamentary chambers.

Opposition parties have refused to cooperate with his government, and even some cabinet members are now pressing for a new party leader. Party rules require at least half of LDP members to request a leadership vote, which could be held later this month or in October.

A leadership contest could delay the passage of a supplementary budget intended to help households cope with rising living costs.