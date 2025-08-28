A top adviser to US President Donald Trump has escalated criticism of India’s energy policy, describing Russia’s war on Ukraine as "Modi’s war" and linking New Delhi’s oil imports to sweeping new tariffs on Indian goods.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro made the remarks in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, hours after Trump’s administration imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports to the United States.

"Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing," Navarro said.

"The consumers and businesses lose, workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, factories and income. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war."

When asked if he had meant "Putin’s war," Navarro doubled down.

"I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi," he said.

Tariffs and accusations

The tariff hike includes a 25 percent penalty tied directly to India’s purchases of Russian oil and weapons.

Navarro argued that India was helping to "feed the Russian war machine" by buying discounted crude and reselling refined products at a profit.

"It’s real easy. India can get 25 percent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil," he said.

The measures have rattled India’s export-driven economy.

The US is one of New Delhi’s largest trading partners, with Indian shipments ranging from garments to shrimp and diamonds.

Analysts warn that higher duties could affect millions of livelihoods.

Trump, who had previously labelled India the "maharaja of tariffs," had already warned on July 31 that penalties could go further.

"I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he told reporters.

He suggested tariffs could rise to 100 percent on countries that continue buying Russian energy unless Moscow moves toward peace.

New Delhi has rejected Washington’s position, calling the tariffs "extremely unfortunate" and insisting its purchases are driven by market factors and the need to safeguard energy security for its 1.4 billion people.