More than 100 BBC employees have spoken out against their organisation, accusing it of siding with Israel and failing Palestinians in its coverage of the war on Gaza.



In a strongly worded open letter , the staff members said the BBC has “often been performing PR for the Israeli government and military,” a charge that strikes at the heart of the UK’s broadcaster’s claim to editorial integrity.

Signed by 107 staff members and addressed to director-general Tim Davie and board member Deborah Turness, the letter has sent shockwaves through the organisation.

Over 300 others, including actors Charles Dance and Juliet Stevenson, and screenwriter-director Mike Leigh, signed the letter.

The BBC has issued a statement saying it “is fully committed to covering the (Gaza) conflict impartially and has produced powerful coverage from the region”.

While the BBC publicly insists on impartiality, the letter paints a different picture from within. “Content creators have experienced censorship in the name of impartiality,” it states.

“Staff have been accused of having an agenda because they have posted news articles critical of the Israeli government on their social media,” the letter said.

The tipping point, the staff say, was the BBC’s decision to pull Gaza: Doctors Under Attack , a documentary that had already passed senior editorial policy review.

The corporation claimed it had not undergone “final pre-broadcast sign-off processes” and risked “creating a perception of partiality”.

“This appears to be a political decision and is not reflective of the journalism in the film,” the letter says.