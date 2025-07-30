US President Donald Trump has once again threatened to escalate economic pressure on Russia, giving Vladimir Putin less than two weeks to end the war in Ukraine or face what he described as crippling new tariffs.

Speaking after a meeting with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Turnberry on Monday, Trump said he would shorten a previous 50-day deadline given to the Russian leader.

“A new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump told reporters.

“There’s no reason waiting […] I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made.” Ahead of the bilateral meeting, he added, “I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed at him,” suggesting that a final decision on new penalties could come “probably tonight or tomorrow.”

Trump first issued the 50-day ultimatum in early July, threatening to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow ended the war.

But while Trump now promises new measures, many of the most severe economic tools have already been deployed over the past two years.

Financial pressure and central bank assets

Among the earliest and most sweeping steps taken by the US and its allies was the freezing of over $300 billion in assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank. By blocking Moscow from accessing a significant portion of its foreign reserves, the move aimed to undermine Russia’s financial stability.

In parallel, major banks such as Sberbank, VTB, and Alfa Bank were cut off from the US financial system and removed from SWIFT, the international messaging network used for cross-border transactions.

The intended effect was to isolate Russian financial institutions from the global banking infrastructure.

Capital markets locked down

Russia has also been locked out of Western capital markets. US entities are prohibited from engaging with Russian sovereign debt, either through new bond purchases or secondary market transactions.

These restrictions are designed to limit Moscow’s ability to raise funds internationally.

Sanctions on leadership and elites

Top Russian officials, including President Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and others, have been personally sanctioned, though such moves are largely symbolic and difficult to enforce.

A more consequential arm of the sanctions campaign has targeted Russia’s wealthiest individuals, those believed to be close to the Kremlin.

Through the Department of Justice’s KleptoCapture initiative, Western authorities have seized high-value assets like yachts, private jets, and real estate held abroad.

These actions are framed as efforts to disrupt the economic networks that help insulate the Kremlin from international pressure, though critics argue they serve more as public messaging than as genuine levers of change.