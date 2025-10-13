US President Donald Trump pledged on Sunday to solve the latest escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, claiming that he is good at solving wars.

“This will be my eighth war that I've solved, and I hear there's a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One while en route to Israel.

“I said I'll have to wait till I get back. I'm doing another one. Because I'm good at solving wars, I'm good at making peace, and it's an honor to do it. I saved millions of lives, millions of lives,” he added.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in overnight clashes between Pakistani and Afghan troops, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in 2021, the two sides confirmed on Sunday.