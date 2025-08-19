TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan joins Türkiye's social media platform NEXT Sosyal
NEXT Sosyal surpassed 1 million users on August 16 and continues to grow rapidly.
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan joins Türkiye's social media platform NEXT Sosyal
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made his first post on NEXT Sosyal a day ago. / AA
August 19, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan made her debut on NSosyal, or NEXT Sosyal, Türkiye's newly launched social media platform, with a message expressing excitement and gratitude.

"Hello from NSosyal. I am thrilled to be part of our indigenous, national and independent social network, and I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has given our nation this pride," she said in her first post on Tuesday.

"In this secure digital world that belongs to us, we will think, produce and shape the future with our shared values. With NSosyal, we are ready for a brand-new journey."

Her entry comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened his own account on NSosyal.

RelatedEmine Erdoğan (@emineerdogan@sosyal.teknofest.app)

NSosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users on August 16 and continues to grow rapidly.

Recommended

Marketed as a "clean and secure" alternative to global platforms, NSosyal has quickly climbed to the top of mobile app stores, recently ranking as the most popular free app in the "social network" category.

Since its beta launch, the platform has expanded rapidly, offering a space for users to share thoughts and content on news, technology, lifestyle and current events.

The Turkish president and first lady's endorsement marked a boost for NSosyal, reinforcing Türkiye's push to promote locally developed digital platforms.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan makes debut on Türkiye’s new social media platform NEXT Sosyal

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory