Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan made her debut on NSosyal, or NEXT Sosyal, Türkiye's newly launched social media platform, with a message expressing excitement and gratitude.

"Hello from NSosyal. I am thrilled to be part of our indigenous, national and independent social network, and I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has given our nation this pride," she said in her first post on Tuesday.

"In this secure digital world that belongs to us, we will think, produce and shape the future with our shared values. With NSosyal, we are ready for a brand-new journey."

Her entry comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened his own account on NSosyal.

NSosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users on August 16 and continues to grow rapidly.