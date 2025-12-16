WORLD
2 min read
One of the Bondi Beach suspects arrived in the Philippines as 'Indian national': immigration
"Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national, and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025, from Sydney, Australia," the Philippine immigration says.
One of the Bondi Beach suspects arrived in the Philippines as 'Indian national': immigration
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

The father and son, allegedly behind one of Australia's deadliest mass shootings, spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines, authorities in Manila confirmed on Tuesday, with the father entering as an "Indian national".

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, who allegedly killed 15 people and wounded dozens of others at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, entered the country on November 1 with the southern province of Davao listed as their final destination.

"Sajid Akram, 50, Indian national, and Naveed Akram, 24, Australian national, arrived in the Philippines together last November 1, 2025, from Sydney, Australia," immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

"Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025, on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination."

Police and military sources had earlier told reporters they were still in the process of confirming the duo's presence in the country.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, Australian police said that the two suspected gunmen in the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, and that investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Monday that the attackers were a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The father was killed at the scene, while the son remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

At least 16 people were killed in Sunday's attack, including 15 victims and one of the assailants, and about 40 others were injured, police said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group