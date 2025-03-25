Washington, DC — They once sent off their DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid (genetic blueprint for human development and function), with curiosity, eager to trace their roots across continents, to piece together stories buried in time.

But now, millions are scrambling to erase the digital trails of their genetic past.

The rise and fall of 23andMe, a leading American genomics and biotech firm, famed for its genetic testing services, tells a larger story: one of trust, privacy and a hard lesson in what happens when personal data becomes a commodity.



The Silicon Valley firm, once a pioneer in direct-to-consumer DNA testing, is now in bankruptcy, leaving millions of customers wondering — what happens to their most intimate data now?

Genetic gold rush turns sour

It began as a revolution. Spit in a tube, mail it off and within weeks, a genetic map lands in inboxes, linking customers to distant relatives and potential health risks.

It was personal, thrilling — at times, even life-changing. At its peak, 23andMe had 15 million customers and became a holiday gift staple. Oprah endorsed it. Hollywood eulogised it.

But privacy concerns loomed. The data wasn't just for consumers — it was valuable to pharmaceutical companies, researchers and, as a 2023 data breach revealed, even hackers.

When it was revealed that 6.9 million accounts had been compromised — names, birth years, ancestry results, even health-related genetic traits — the trust began to crack.

Now, with 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, the panic has completely set in. Customers are rushing to delete their data, wary of what could happen next.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging everyone to wipe their information, warning that it could be sold, transferred, or used in ways they never consented to.

"I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked 23andMe customers in New York state to delete their accounts and secure their data.

The Wojcicki fallout

Anne Wojcicki, the company's co-founder, built 23andMe on the promise of empowerment — know your DNA, take charge of your health.

Last month, 23andMe shuttered its internal drug research group.

As financial troubles deepened, Wojcicki's bid to take the company private was rejected. She stepped down as CEO but now plans to buy it as an independent bidder.

Some see it as a last-ditch attempt to salvage the brand. Others see it as a conflict of interest, a power play that leaves customers with more questions than answers.

Once the face of a biotech revolution, Wojcicki is now tied to a company that consumers no longer trust.

Even if she succeeds in her bid, will customers return? Or is this the final chapter in the genetic testing boom?