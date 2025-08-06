TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
The Turkish capital hosted a major archaeology event, featuring an exhibition of rare artefacts and the long-awaited return of the Marcus Aurelius statue.
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan / AA
August 6, 2025

Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries, both on land and underwater, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at the International Archaeology Symposium in Ankara.

Since 2002, Erdogan said, the country has secured the return of 13,291 historical artefacts to their homeland.

“Our experts will first explore every inch of our country, then every place the Turk has ever set foot, meticulously recording our cultural heritage,” he added.

The symposium, held at the presidential complex, brings together more than 250 scholars, including 29 international experts.

Among them, 33 academics, 17 from abroad, are scheduled to present research.

Recommended

Excavation directors from across Türkiye will also convene for the event.

As part of the symposium, the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition opened to the public, featuring 485 artefacts from various ancient cities displayed for the first time.

A highlight of the exhibit is the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was returned to Türkiye after 65 years.

RelatedTRT Global - Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker