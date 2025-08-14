WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
BBC host cuts off caller over 'complicit in Gaza genocide' remark
"The BBC and the UK Government are complicit in the Palestinian genoc-," when the host cuts off the live caller's line before she could complete the word "genocide."
BBC host cuts off caller over 'complicit in Gaza genocide' remark
The BBC has long been criticised for what many see as a "double standard" in its coverage of Israel's attacks on Gaza. / Reuters
August 14, 2025

A BBC radio host has cut off a caller who criticised the broadcaster and the ruling Labour Party government for their "complicity" in the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

On Thursday, during a BBC Radio 2 segment in which listeners were asked to share their ideas for giving a wedding speech, host Tina Daheely introduced a caller from Manchester, North West England, named Mary.

Mary began by thanking the host for having her on, but then went on to say: "The BBC and the UK Government are complicit in the Palestinian genoc–," Scottish daily The National reported.

Mary's line was abruptly cut before she could finish her sentence and say the word "genocide."

Later, Daheely said: "Oh, okay, not about wedding speeches at all. Cut that one off there because I've no idea what else they were going to say."

She added: "We are talking about wedding speeches here."

RelatedTRT Global - BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage

'Systematically biased'

Recommended

The BBC has long been criticised for what many see as a "double standard" in its coverage of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli attacks on October 7, 2023, numerous protests have taken place outside its headquarters in central London in response to its editorial stance.

According to a report published by the Center for Media Monitoring (CfMM), the BBC is "systematically biased" against Palestinians in Gaza war coverage.

CfMM's June analysis of over 35,000 pieces of BBC content noted that Israeli deaths received 33 times more coverage per fatality and significantly more emotive language.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 61,700 Palestinians.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza