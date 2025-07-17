Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing interventions at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, warning that the attempts to alter the site's historical and religious status amount to a direct violation of international law and an attack on shared human values.

In a statement released on Thursday, Türkiye rejected Israel’s efforts to usurp the authority of the Palestinian people and called on UNESCO and the broader international community to take urgent action.

The ministry emphasised that the Ibrahimi Mosque, one of the holiest Islamic sites in Palestine, holds not only religious but also profound cultural significance for generations of Palestinians.

Israel’s recent construction of pedestrian corridors, elevators, and other infrastructure—without Palestinian consent and on land seized from local residents—was denounced as a deliberate attempt to change the character of the site and facilitate settler control.

Türkiye also expressed deep concern over reports that Israel may transfer administrative authority of the mosque away from Palestinian institutions to Israeli settler councils.

Continued attacks on Palestinian cultural heritage

This condemnation comes in the context of a broader pattern of destruction and appropriation of Palestinian cultural heritage documented across the occupied Palestinian territories.