Negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are continuing but "need time", host Qatar cautioned, after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism about a possible breakthrough.

"I don't think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this," Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told reporters on Tuesday at a regular briefing, when asked if a deal was close.

Qatar, along with fellow mediators the United States and Egypt, has brokered back-and-forth talks aimed at a truce since the earliest days of the brutal Israeli war on Gaza.

With the exception of a week-long truce in November 2023 and a two-month halt that began in January 2025, the indirect talks, principally held in Doha and Cairo, have failed to end the hostilities.

Trump, during Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, earlier said the Doha talks were going "very well" and that Hamas "want to have that ceasefire".

'Framework'

Ansari declined to go into detail about the negotiations, but said they were focused on a framework for talks.

"What is happening right now is that both delegations are in Doha, we are speaking with them separately on a framework for the talks," he said.