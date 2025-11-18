Washington, DC — The US House of Representatives has cleared the Epstein files bill in a 427 to 1 sweep after weeks of stalling.

The bill would force the Justice Department to publish all unclassified records tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Every Democrat backed it, along with all but one Republican. The lone holdout was Clay Higgins of Louisiana.

No more sealed transcripts. No more private lists. Just files, in full view, within 30 days of its passage.

What happens next depends on the vote, the Senate, and the will to keep names unredacted.

How the vote reached the floor

This vote only exists because of a legislative manoeuvre.

A bipartisan discharge petition, led by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, collected the required 218 signatures. It bypassed House leadership and forced the bill to the floor.

Adelita Grijalva of Arizona provided the decisive signature after joining Congress this month. Quiet but decisive, it tipped months of pressure into action.

Firebrand Republican Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene, Massie, and Massie stood together at a press conference this morning outside the US Capitol.

Some of Epstein’s victims stood beside them. “Today is the first day of real reckoning for the Epstein class,” Khanna said.

The term hints at influence, not just crime.

What the Bill would do

The Epstein Files Transparency Act orders the Attorney General to release every unclassified DOJ record related to Epstein.

That includes FBI documents, US Attorney correspondence, travel logs, flight manifests, internal emails, and investigative reports.

Redactions are only allowed if they protect victim identities or ongoing investigations. Not political reputations.

It is specific in language and scope and no longer allows quiet exemptions for powerful public figures.

A consensus in Congress

The bill has growing support across the aisle.

Massie predicts “100 or more” Republicans could vote for it. He wants a veto-proof majority. That would send a message even before the files appear. He also warns of delays.

“I'm concerned that now he's (Trump) opening a flurry of investigations, and I believe they may be trying to use those investigations as a predicate for not releasing the files. That's my concern,” he said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters she expects a unanimous vote.

What names could be exposed?

The files are said to include high-profile names.

Larry Summers is one of the several people whose connections are being alleged. The former Harvard president and Treasury secretary said yesterday he would step back from public commitments. Emails revealed he maintained friendly ties with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes.