Trump’s policies alarm Native Americans over deportations
Native American advocacy organisations are responding to fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions by advising tribal members to carry identification and avoid escalating encounters with officers.
Groups urge members to carry ID cards and follow specific protocols. / AP
January 30, 2025

Native American advocacy groups, alarmed by US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, have issued guidance to help their citizens navigate the growing concerns about potential arrests.

Just days after Trump took office, Native American groups recognised the need for precautions after reports surfaced of tribal members in the southwestern US being detained and questioned by immigration authorities.

On the Operation Rainbow Bridge website, which serves Navajo tribal members, it was stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers may mistakenly deport Native Americans.

The website advises members to carry state-issued ID cards.

“If you are stopped and questioned, do not escalate the situation. Comply with law enforcement if asked to verify your identity,” the notice said.

The site also advises Navajo members to ask officers to verify their identity, to not resist and to document the encounter. They are also advised not to open the door if an immigration agent shows up at their home and to ask them for a warrant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and California sent a letter to Trump protesting the questioning of the citizenship of a Mescalero tribal member, despite the individual showing proper ID.

Last week, the Winnebago Tribal Council in Nebraska approved free tribal identification cards for all members aged 18 and older “as an effort to protect tribal members of all ages from ICE.”

