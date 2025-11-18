The Istanbul Development Dialogues opened on Tuesday in the Turkish metropolis, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders, and development experts for two days of discussions on the future of sustainable growth.

The annual forum, organised by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) along with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, has become one of the region’s key platforms for shaping development policy since it was launched a decade ago.

This year’s event, held under the theme “Shaping Development Futures,” also included the Türkiye launch of the 2025 Human Development Report and a conversation on development trends across Europe and Central Asia.

Opening speakers included Türkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu, UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu, senior Foreign Ministry official Ambassador Korhan Karakoc, and TIKA Vice President Rahman Nurdun.

Global development financing under pressure

According to a study released on Monday by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, sharp reductions in foreign aid from the US and key European nations could cause 22.6 million preventable deaths in developing countries by 2030, including 5.4 million children under 5.

This research highlights the first such aid drop in nearly 30 years from donors like Britain, Germany, France, and the US.

Against this backdrop, the first panel, “Making Development Cooperation Fit for the Future,” examined the mounting pressures facing the global development system.