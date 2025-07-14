Mutual agreement between Türkiye and Qatar aimed at enhancing cooperation in global humanitarian efforts came into effect on Monday, with its publication in Türkiye’s Official Gazette following ratification by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” signed in Ankara on Nov. 14, 2024, officially entered into force with the publication.

The agreement included eight sectors in which each one highlights a common goal between the two.

Under the agreement, the two countries will establish a comprehensive framework for effective cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to third countries in need.