Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
The relief agreements between Qatar and Türkiye aim to build a comprehensive framework for cooperation with affected countries.
Under the agreement, the two countries will establish a comprehensive framework for effective cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid / TRTWorld
July 14, 2025

Mutual agreement between Türkiye and Qatar aimed at enhancing cooperation in global humanitarian efforts came into effect on Monday, with its publication in Türkiye’s Official Gazette following ratification by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” signed in Ankara on Nov. 14, 2024, officially entered into force with the publication.

The agreement included eight sectors in which each one highlights a common goal between the two.

Under the agreement, the two countries will establish a comprehensive framework for effective cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to third countries in need.

Agreements that were signed outline joint efforts in the following: humanitarian assistance between the governments, cooperation in the fields of documents and archives, cooperation in the field of media and communication, implementation programme for the Years 2025-2026 in the fields of youth and sports, field of international road passenger and goods transport, declaration of intent on facilitating trade, technical cooperation, and military cooperation.

