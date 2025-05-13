Developments in artificial intelligence are accelerating at an astonishing pace. In this documentary, Anne-Marie Tomchak examines how this rapidly evolving technology is transforming the human experience.

Deciding how we are going to come to terms with both AI’s possibilities, and its risks, is shaping up to be one of the most important conversations of our time. Anne-Marie educates and empowers audiences with the knowledge they need to make the most of this technology, rather than become overwhelmed by its power.

Exploring the positive developments in areas like health, education and climate action, as well as the negatives of misinformation, deep fakes, and the threat to jobs, this documentary goes behind the headlines to explore AI’s effect on the everyday, in an accessible way.

[NOTE: AI & You available until June 9, 2025.]