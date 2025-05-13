AI & You | Storyteller
BIZTECH
2 min read
AI & You | StorytellerIn this documentary, we examine how AI, with both its possibilities and its risks, is transforming the human experience.
AI & You / TRT World
May 13, 2025

Developments in artificial intelligence are accelerating at an astonishing pace. In this documentary, Anne-Marie Tomchak examines how this rapidly evolving technology is transforming the human experience.

Deciding how we are going to come to terms with both AI’s possibilities, and its risks, is shaping up to be one of the most important conversations of our time. Anne-Marie educates and empowers audiences with the knowledge they need to make the most of this technology, rather than become overwhelmed by its power.

Exploring the positive developments in areas like health, education and climate action, as well as the negatives of misinformation, deep fakes, and the threat to jobs, this documentary goes behind the headlines to explore AI’s effect on the everyday, in an accessible way.

[NOTE: AI & You available until June 9, 2025.]

Recommended

Journalist and presenter Anne-Marie Tomchak takes a look at how we need to adapt to cope with AI’s increasing power and influence on our lives:

"I wanted to tackle this topic because it feels like there's so much hype around artificial intelligence right now. In the past year alone, it's developed at a pace that we've not seen before. And it can be difficult to keep up with it, at times. Coupled with that, the conversation about the harm that AI could do can feel quite overwhelming. So this documentary was really an opportunity to get into the subject in a way that will empower people to engage with it. We show how AI is already being used to change the way we live and how it could solve some of the world's biggest problems (like climate change and healthcare) while also not shying away from the real dangers and risks that it poses. I truly believe it's essential viewing for everyone, not just people interested in technology. We're at a crossroads and how we interact with AI now will shape where we all go from here."

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent