On the evening of June 30, Mohammad Abu Shamaleh was reaching for the door of a cafe, a sanctuary north of Gaza’s port, when the world exploded around him.

The 25-year-old had come to Al-Baqa cafe, as he did most evenings, seeking what had become precious commodities in Gaza: electricity and internet.

As a field coordinator with a nonprofit, Abu Shamaleh needed an internet connection to send reports, to help people, to do the work that kept him moving through a city where standing still felt like surrender.

His mother, Sahar Yaghi, had begged him countless times: "Please, son, don't go to crowded places." She knew, as every mother in Gaza knows, that gatherings attract death.

But Abu Shamaleh always returned to Al-Baqa, the beachfront cafe that had become his refuge, his office, his small piece of normalcy in a world gone mad.

On that evening, his hand touched the cafe's entrance, an Israeli missile struck. In an instant, what had been laughter and conversation became screaming and smoke. At least 39 people died that night, dozens more lay wounded, and Gaza lost another fragment of its soul.

"Everything was destroyed in a moment," Yaghi tells TRT World, her voice trembling with the memory, as she sits next to her badly wounded son, laying in a bed in Al-Shifaa Medical Complex.



"His right leg got broken, shrapnel tore through his back and body. God saved him... but his friends are still fighting for their lives in the hospital."

When Abu Shamaleh finally spoke to his mother after the attack, his words revealed the deeper wounds: "When I woke up, the sound of the missile was still in my ear. I kept screaming just to hear my own voice. I wanted my voice to be louder than the missile's sound, to drive it out of my head."

The photographer who captured beauty in hell



Among those who didn't make it home that night was Ismail Abu Hatab, a 32-year-old photographer whose camera had become an extension of his soul.



For over a decade, Abu Hateb had dedicated himself to showing the world not just Gaza's pain, but its stubborn, persistent beauty.

"Ismail didn't just love the camera—the camera loved him," says his friend Hikmat Al-Masri, who worked alongside him for 15 years. "I've travelled with many photographers, but Ismail was different. He would paint beauty in his mind, then capture it with his lens. He always said, 'I want to photograph the most beautiful thing in Gaza.'"

That commitment nearly killed him once before. In November 2023, early in the current war, shrapnel tore through Abu Hateb's foot, forcing him to stop working for nearly a year.



But he refused to stay down. He returned with an exhibition called The Tent, documenting everyday life in wartime Gaza—work that travelled to Los Angeles, touching hearts thousands of miles from the Mediterranean shore.

The night he died, Abu Hateb was planning his next exhibition, dreaming of taking his tent series to France. He wanted the world to see Gaza through his eyes—not as a news story that flickers past, but as a place where people lived, loved, and created beauty despite everything.

When Al-Masri received the call about his friend's death, the grief hit him harder than when his own father died. "I hung up and ran to find our photos together, on my laptop, on my phone. I cried looking at every picture, every moment with him rushing back at once."

Abu Hateb's death brought the journalist toll in Gaza to 227—making this the deadliest conflict ever recorded for media workers. But numbers can't capture what was lost when his camera fell silent forever.