US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has dismissed Russian claims that Washington is obstructing peace talks and called for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Responding to comments by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said the pace of negotiations depends on Kiev and Washington, Kellogg said such statements were "Orwellian" and "unfounded."

In a post on X, Kellogg said Trump has remained "consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war," and urged a move toward trilateral negotiations.

He added that Russia "cannot delay negotiations while simultaneously attacking Ukraine."

Ukraine’s presidential office chief, Andriy Yermak, also pushed back on Peskov’s remarks, calling them "manipulative" and asserting that Moscow remains "unprepared for peace."

The exchange follows recent rounds of peace talks hosted in Istanbul, with the latest meeting held on June 2.

Ground battles continue