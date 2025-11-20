TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to host COP31 after deal with Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen to be COP President for Negotiations, with Türkiye hosting conference and COP Presidency.
Türkiye to host COP31 after deal with Australia
(FILE) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a plenary session at the COP29 UN Climate Summit, November 12, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. / AP
November 20, 2025

Türkiye will host next year's COP31 climate summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the withdrawal of Canberra's bid.

"What has been agreed is that (Climate Change Minister) Chris Bowen, Australia, will be COP President for Negotiations.

"The conference and the COP Presidency will go to Türkiye, and there'll be a pre-COP meeting, particularly focusing on climate financing in the Pacific, the Pacific Resilience Facility, in the lead up to COP next year, held in the Pacific," Albanese told the Australian public broadcaster ABC Radio Perth.

RECOMMENDED

He labelled the agreement as "a big win for both Australia and Türkiye".

"The rules of the climate conferences are that they've got to be done by consensus," he said. "If it wasn't a consensus, then it would have gone to Bonn in Germany."

RelatedTRT World - Brazil boils over at Merz’s 'that place' remark belittling COP30's Amazonian host city
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package