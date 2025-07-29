WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Australia's Albanese slams Netanyahu's 'no starvation' claim amid worsening Gaza famine
Albanese faces mounting calls to act on Palestine as humanitarian warnings grow and Israel continues its policy of forced starvation in Gaza.
Australia's Albanese slams Netanyahu's 'no starvation' claim amid worsening Gaza famine
The Albanese government has faced backlash over its Gaza policy and the silencing of pro-Palestine voices. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
July 29, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, calling the statement “beyond comprehension.”

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday in response to a question from a Labor backbencher about recognising Palestinian statehood, Albanese expressed disbelief at the Israeli leader’s remarks, which contradict mounting evidence of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"Those claims that there's no starvation in Gaza are beyond comprehension," Albanese said, according to ABC News.

While reaffirming that Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state remains conditional on “democratic reforms,” Albanese acknowledged that obstacles to recognition are “insurmountable” under current conditions.

The prime minister has sharpened his criticism of Israel in recent weeks. He previously accused Tel Aviv of “clearly” breaching international law by obstructing humanitarian aid and said the war in Gaza had “stolen far too many innocent lives.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected Albanese’s comments, calling them “a lie” and insisting it is “not withholding any aid.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israel has officially killed over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza

Call for action against Israel’s brutality 

Recommended

At home, the Albanese government has faced backlash over its Gaza policy and the silencing of pro-Palestine voices. The opposition Greens party renewed its call for sweeping sanctions on Israel.

“It is good that after two years of denial, the Albanese government is now acknowledging the horror occurring in front of our eyes,” said Greens Senator David Shoebridge. “The Prime Minister must now impose sanctions, follow the words with action and end the two-way arms trade.”

The criticism comes amid growing international alarm. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global famine monitor, warned Tuesday that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is now unfolding in Gaza as Israel continues to block vital aid.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The US President Donald Trump also weighed in this week, contradicting Netanyahu and stating there is “real starvation” in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Hamas calls for global action against 'Zionist aggression' as Israel 'conceals' Gaza genocide

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards