WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
Palestinian rights groups detail harrowing accounts of abuse in Israeli detention, alleging widespread torture and mistreatment of Gaza detainees.
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
Palestinian detainees describe being severely beaten while stripped, burned with boiling water, and attacked by dogs. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
July 24, 2025

Detainees from Gaza held in Israeli prisons have reported severe torture and degrading treatment, including forced alcohol consumption, scalding with boiling water, and deliberate starvation, according to two Palestinian rights groups.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said their legal teams collected harrowing testimonies during July visits to several Israeli detention sites, including Ketziot, Ofer, Sde Teiman, and the Russian Compound.

“These testimonies reflect unprecedented levels of torture during arrest and interrogation,” the groups said, describing ongoing “medical crimes, deliberate starvation, and systematic abuse inside prisons and military camps.”

RelatedTRT Global - Rights group accuses Israel of 'heinous' torture of Palestinian prisoners

Among the accounts, one detainee reported being forced to drink alcohol, a practice prohibited in Islam, while another said he attempted to end his life after an Israeli interrogator falsely claimed his entire family had been killed.

That information was later proven false.

Other detainees described being severely beaten while stripped, burnt with boiling water, and attacked by dogs.

Recommended

The groups said dozens of detainees have died due to torture, while many more remain forcibly disappeared.

“These testimonies represent only a fraction of the hundreds documented by Gaza detainees,” the statement added.

“The treatment amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's inhumane torture of Palestinian prisoners exposed

The groups urged international bodies to open investigations and hold Israeli officials accountable.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns